ECIL Recruitment 2021: 180 Vacancies out for Graduate Engineer/Diploma Apprentice Post

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released a notice regarding the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Apprentice (GEA) and Technical (Diploma) Apprentice (TA) posts. The job position for a tenure of one year. All those who are willing to apply for the ECIL Recruitment 2021 are advised to read the notification carefully to understandthe eligibility criteria. Candidates who will meet the criteria can proceed with the application process on the website. The application window will remain open until January 15, 2021. Complete details of the notification can be found at ecil.co.in.

As many as 180 vacancies have been enlisted by ECIL. All the selected candidates will be required to undergo one-year apprenticeship training at the ECIL unit in Hyderabad.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online application window begins from January 6, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: January 15, 2021 (till 4 pm)

Date of display of selection list on ECIL website: 18 January 2021ECIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineer Apprentice (GEA) - 160 posts

ECE: 100

CSE: 25

MECH: 20

EEE: 10

Civil: 5

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice (TA): 20 posts.

ECE: 10

CSE: 10

ECIL Prentice Salary:

Graduate Engineer Apprentice (GEA): Rs 9000

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice (TA): Rs 8000

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Posts

Educational Qualifications:

GEA - Candidates who have passed the four-year B.E / B.Tech course in the above-mentioned Engineering Branches on or after April 1, 2018, from AICTE approved colleges / recognized Indian Universities are eligible to apply.

Diploma Apprentice - Candidates who have passed the three-year diploma course in ECE and CSE branches before or after the year 2018 can apply.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected based on the entrance examination.

ECIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candiates can get visit www.mhrdnats.gov.in and enroll.