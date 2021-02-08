ECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 650 Technical Officer Posts at ecil.co.in; Check Here for Last Date & Other Details

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited has announced recruitment of 650 Technical Officer posts on contractual basis at www.ecil.co.in. The application process began on February 6 and the last date to apply is February 15. Interested candidates are advised to go through the ECIL notification carefully to know about eligibility criteria, selection process, registration process and other details. Selected candidates will be given a remuneration of Rs 23,000 per month.

They will be also eligible for travel allowance, dearness allowance, cashless medical benefits, life insurance coverage during their election duty and other benefits as per the company’s rules.

ECIL Technical Officer eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification: It is mandatory to have an engineering degree in Electronics & Communication / Electrical Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation / Mechanical / Computer Science/ Information Technology with a minimum of 60% marks from any recognised institute/university.

Age limit: Candidates should have born on or after January 31, 1991.

Other essential requirements include a minimum one year of Post Qualification Industrial experience and a one-year training period as Graduate Engineer Apprentice.

ECIL Technical Officer recruitment 2021: How to complete the registration process

Step 1. Visit the official website of ECIL at http://ecil.co.in/

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the careers tab and click on the link for e-recruitment

Step 3. A new page will be opened, click on the link for details for Technical Officer on Contract positions against Advt no. 08/2021

Step 3. Read the instructions to apply and other details carefully by clicking on the various link provided there

Step 4. Now proceed for the application form

Step 5. Enter the required details carefully and submit

Step 6. Candidates will receive a UNIQUE CANDIDATE ID and a copy of the submitted application for on their registered email id

Direct link to apply for ECIL TO-C 2021 -https://careers.ecil.co.in/advt0821.php

For more details candidates can go through the ECIL TO detail notification here

ADVT_NO_08_2021.pdf (ecil.co.in)