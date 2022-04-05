ECIL Recruitment 2022: Direct Hiring Hiring Without Exam for 1625 Junior Technician Posts

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has called for job applications for a total of 1625junior technician posts. The application process has already been started and the last date for the submission of the application is April 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their trade-wise, category-wise in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in ITI in the ratio of 1:4, according to the ECIL notification. In case of a tie, the candidates with higher marks in the Class 10 standard will be considered. In case of a further tie, the candidate with an earlier date of birth shall be considered.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Total posts- 1625

Electronics Mechanic- 814

Electrician- 184

Fitter- 627

ECIL recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age: Those who want to apply must note that candidates’ age should not exceed 30 years as of March 31.

Education: Candidate should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics Mechanic / Electrician / Fitter (this includes NTC, Board Based Basic Training as well as advanced modules under Multi skilled training pattern of Directorate General of Labour & Employment being implemented through ITI upgraded as Centre of Excellence in required trades).

ECIL recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in

Step 2. Click on the career tab then on e- recruitment on the homepage

Step 3. Click on “Click here to apply for Junior Technician on Contract positions against Advt. No. 13/2022” link

Step 4. Click on the Apply and fill the application form

Step 5. Submit the form and take print out for future reference

ECIL recruitment 2022: Salary

The pay scale is different for all the posts. The maximum salary a candidate can draw is up to Rs 24,780. For the electronics mechanic trade, candidates will get Rs 20,480 in the first year. For the electrician trade candidates will get Rs 22,528/ For fitter posts, candidates will get Rs 24,780.

