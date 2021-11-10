Edtech Platform Hero Vired to Hire 150 Employees by March 2022

Edtech company Hero Vired has announced that it will be adding 150 professionals by March 2022. At present, it has 100 employees. Established remotely in April 2021, it will hire employees across its various teams such as learning excellence such as content, faculty, and delivery, as well as technology, product, marketing, enterprise and consumer sales, people, and culture.

Of the 150 new hires, 30 will be in technology and product, 50 in learning excellence, 50 in sales, 10 in marketing, and around 10 in other enabling functions such as finance, IT, and administration. Hero Vired plans to target talent in India and potentially extend opportunities to other countries in 2022, it says.

Also read| Hiring Back on Track for B-School Graduates, Consultancy Firms Biggest Recruiters

New hires will undergo a 30-day bootcamp to prepare them for their roles and enhance their productivity and efficiency. 80 per cent of the selection criteria are determined on the basis of candidates sharing core beliefs centered around demonstrating integrity, passion, focusing on results, bringing an entrepreneurial mindset to the role besides curiosity, and the spirit of winning together.

Akshay Munjal, Founder, and CEO, Hero Vired said, “Buoyed by demographic dividend and the penetration of the Internet and smart devices, India is poised to spearhead the global edtech revolution. We have expanded our offerings and capabilities steadily since launching in April this year with an aim to catalyse the transition from traditional to online and blended learning. Investing in skilled and talented individuals underscores our commitment to driving innovation and contributing to the realization of our vision for a skilled India”.

Read| Thoughts on Women Marrying Unemployed Men to First Aadhar Holder: Questions Asked in UPSC Civil Services Interview

Commenting on the development, Satyajit Menon, SVP and Head of People and Culture, Hero Vired said, “At Hero Vired, we provide our learners cutting-edge skills, industry-best mentors and faculties, and expertise through our premium global programs that truly create value, and importantly, employability. This also means that we work extremely hard in hiring premium talent from across India to cater to our unique offerings.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.