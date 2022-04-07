EduBridge Announces Three 'Job Guarantee' Courses in Data Analytics, Java Full Stack, Software Testing

EduBridge, a workforce development organisation, has announced ‘Job Guarantee’ courses with money back for its three courses, including Data Analytics, Java Full Stack Development, and Software Testing.

“On concluding the training and online assessments; the successful candidates will be offered a job through its internal placement team and with several vacancies already available with them from reputed employers such as Capgemini, Accenture, ZS Associates, etc," reads the press release by the company.

The three courses will train students in the following department.

Data Analytics - This is the program where an individual will be trained on data visualization tools like Tableau, Big Data management platforms like Spark and Scala, Programming languages like Python and R programming, and also on concepts of Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics along with software like SAS, amongst employment readiness and soft skills

Java Full Stack - This is the program where an individual will develop knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, Bootstrap, ES6 and Typescript to build a website, training on Core Java 8 through Projects, provide hands-on practice on tools like Hibernate, Spring, Agile Scrum, and many more, helping individuals in building end-to-end websites or applications, amongst employment readiness and soft skills

Software Testing - The trainees will master core Java concepts like variables, data types, multithreading, collections, etc. required for Automation testing. In the automation testing, they will learn to implement Selenium WebDriver, handling Iframes, Cucumber, Jenkins, Gherkins, Alerts, and Modal Dialog box, amongst employment readiness and soft skills training too

Commenting on the Job Guarantee Program, Girish Singhania, CEO, EduBridge, said “Rapid digitisation has fueled the demand for IT professionals across the globe. Offering the Job guarantee program spearheaded by our vast network of 500+ recruiters across India, provides a much-needed cushion to our youth and encourages them to upskill in various domains. We are confident that this 110 percent money-back Job Guarantee offering will give an impetus to our vision of making India digital-ready for the future. These programs are best suited for new graduates, as well as working professionals who wish to start a career or forward their career in the emerging technologies of the world.”

