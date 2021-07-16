Education Minister to Launch Programme to Train 50,000 Teachers

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Munda will jointly launch a teacher training program for CBSE-affiliated schools today. The ‘School Innovation Ambassador Training Program’ will train 50,000 school teachers on innovation, entrepreneurship, design thinking, product development, IPR, idea generation, etc.

The first batch of training will start on July 20. The training will be held in online mode and offered free of cost. Designed by Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education and AICTE for School Teachers, it is based on the AICTE’s ‘Innovation Ambassador Training Program for Higher Educational Institution’s faculty members’, the Ministry of Education said.

The trained teachers will be called ‘Innovation Ambassadors’ post completion of the training, they will be creating the culture of innovation in their respective schools as well as mentor teachers and students of their respective and nearby schools. They will act as an evaluator for idea competitions conducted at the national level and as a mentor for the national level program on innovation and related activities.

More than 10,000 schools have nominated five teachers from their schools to participate in this training program. The program draws its inspiration from New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that laid huge emphasis on promoting innovation culture among students and nurturing their minds on problem-solving and critical thinking, te official notice said.

Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE said the board “has always focused on training of teachers to make our school education at par with recent trends and practices at global level and this Innovation Ambassador Training Program is our sincere effort to enthuse innovation, entrepreneurship and creative tendency in our school system, so that the teachers could support and guide our young innovative students in pursuing their ideas.”

