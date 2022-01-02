Education Minister, Health Minister Asks 15 to 18 Year Olds to Register at CoWIN

Registrations have begun for Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years on the CoWIN portal at cowin.gov.in. The vaccine option for children, however, would only be Covaxin. It is eligible for all those who have been in 2007 or before. The vaccination process will start on Monday, January 3. Several parents have been demanding vaccination for their wards for some time now amidst the reopening of schools across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged kids between ages 15 to 18 to register for the vaccine. “India gears up to start inoculation of the younger population. I urge my friends aged between 15 to 18 to register on CoWIN. Also, appeal to parents to ensure that the eligible ones get vaccinated. We must not lower our guard and continue to follow COVID-appropriate protocols," tweeted Pradhan.

India gears up to start inoculation of the younger population.I urge my friends aged between 15 to 18 to register on CoWIN. Also, appeal to parents to ensure that the eligible ones get vaccinated. We must not lower our guard and continue to follow COVID-appropriate protocols. https://t.co/JltbkakCrF — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 1, 2022

Not just the education minister, the health minister has asked children to register for CoWin. “If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe! On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on COWIN portal for immunization of children #COVID19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

CoWin: How to register

Step 1. Those willing to get vaccinated can register at the official portal of CoWin by creating a new account using a valid mobile number.

Step 2. Students will need their student identity cards to register

Step 3. You will receive an OTP on the mobile number. Submit to register

Step 4. Put in your pincode to check where the nearest vaccine centre is

Step 5. Select the centre and time. Submit. You will receive a notification confirming the vaccine details on the mobile number via which the registration has been done

CoWIN chief Dr RS Sharma has said that children will have the option to choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s jab, however, for now, only Covaxin is available. The Zydus Cadila’s anti-Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D is yet to be introduced in the country although it received the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the drug regulator on August 20.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.