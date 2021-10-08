Education Minister Invites Global Varsities to Collaborate, Set Campuses in India

“Under the new NEP, we want to invite global education institutions, some of our Indian institutions can collaborate with prestigious US institutions. In that way number of students will be benefited in a bigger way," said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the US-India Business Council (USIBC) India Ideas Summit.

Several provisions outlined in the new NEP which are aimed at internationalisation of education will help in providing students affordable and quality education, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

“Lot of students from India are interested in going for higher education overseas, famous destination is US, UK or Australia. The new National Education Policy (NEP) has provisions which focus on internationalisation of education and multidisciplinary education," Pradhan said in his address during the US-India Business Council (USIBC) India Ideas Summit.

“This will create a new scope for our Indian students by giving them affordable and quality education. Personally, I am very impressed about the research capability of American universities which is a driving factor in its economy," he added. The Education minister said India and the United States are very “dependable" and “reliable" strategic partners but time has come to scale it up.

“We are open to exploring academic partnerships and the NEP is giving policy framework for that only. We also have to catch up with the rapidly changing job natures and requirements of skills. “We have a robust number of higher education students who need skilling, reskilling and upskilling to compete in the global job market and be in the ecosystem," he said.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds. The British company specializing in the analysis of higher education institutions around the world.

Under the NEP, the Modi Govt aims to attract top 100 QS World Ranking universities to open offshore campuses in India. It also suggests building off-shore campuses of Indian educational institutes. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focuses on not only ensuring that talented Indian students study in Indian varsities but also aims at bringing foreign nationals to India.

— With inuts from PTI

