Education Minister Invites Students, Teachers, Parents to Participate in PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 5th edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022" and get a chance to be mentored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Valuable mantras to beat exam stress, excelling in career & life and much more! Here is your chance to get mentored directly by PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Inviting students, teachers and parents to participate in #PPC2022," Pradhan tweeted sharing the registration link.

The first edition of the prime minister’s interaction programme with school and college students “Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018. In the subsequent editions of the programm, students, parents, teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interacted with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life.

“The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from 28th December to 20th January 2022 to select participants. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme," a senior Ministry of Education official said.

The topics for creative writing for students include — exam stress management strategies during COVID-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, self-reliant school for self-reliant India; Clean India, Green India; digital collaboration in classrooms, environmental conservation and climate change resilience. Similarly the theme for teachers is “National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat" while the themes for parents include — Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao; Local to Global – Vocal for Local; Lifelong Students’ Yearning for Learning.

“About 2050 participants selected through competitions on MyGov will be presented with a certificate of appreciation from Director, NCERT and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising ‘Exam Warriors’ book in Hindi and English, written by the prime minister," the official said.

