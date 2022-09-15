Education Minister Launches ‘Awakening’ Programme, Calls for Value-based Learning in Schools

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched Ramakrishna Mission’s ‘Awakening’ Programme for students of classes 1 to 5.

The minister called upon CBSE to institute an advisory framework for encouraging value-based education in all schools from Balvatika to Class 12 for creating a talent pool ready for the challenges of life and committed to national progress and global welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that social transformation is one of the key goals of education. Values and wisdom are more important than material wealth. Value-based education is important for building a future-ready and socially conscious generation, he added.

He further said that Ramakrishna Mission has a legacy of imparting applied education. At a time when we are implementing NEP 2020, it must also lay emphasis on creating such value-based educational programmes for students in classes 9th to 12th in addition to creating programmes for classes 1 to 8. He said that this unique initiative is a step toward ensuring holistic personality development of a child aligned with the philosophy of NEP 2020.

Pradhan stressed that our education system must be aligned with national priorities. We have to create 21st-century citizens capable of taking global responsibilities. NEP 2020 with a focus on a teacher-led holistic education system for students is a step in that direction, he added.

