Education Minister Launches Exhibition on India's Freedom Fighters, Says Their "Stories Should be Imprinted in National Memory"

An exhibition has been organized on India’s freedom struggle from 1757 to 1947 by the Indian Council of Historical Research under the aegis of the Ministry of Education. The inauguration happened in the Parliament Library today.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha visited the exhibition. MoS for Education Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the education minister said that the exhibition showcases stories from approximately 200 years of India’s history from 1757 to 1947. He added that through the exhibition the stories of the unsung heroes during that period will be showcased.

“The purpose of this exhibition is to bring to light the stories of unsung heroes which should get imprinted in national memory. MPs from across the country will witness this exhibition and can suggest more unsung heroes from their respective constituencies," said the minister.

“On the completion of 75 Golden Years of India’s Independence #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav launched the exhibition “Freedom Struggle of India" in the Library Building of Parliament House," tweeted Om Birla.

“This history between 1757 and 1947 is an inspiration for us. With the resolve with which the people of that time dedicated themselves for independence, with the same resolve we also have to realize the concept of Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat-Self-reliant India by dedicating ourselves to the nation’s new construction," he added.

The education minister further said that the Ministry of Culture in association with state governments will showcase this exhibition at 100 locations across the country and also through digital platforms.

