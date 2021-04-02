Education Minister Launches Online Portal To Seek Advice On New Teachers' Programmes

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday launched the MyNEP2020 platform at the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) portal at ncte.gov.in. The government also invited suggestions/inputs/membership from the stakeholders to prepare draft for the development of the National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) and the National Mission for Mentoring (NMM) program membership.

The suggestions will be accepted from April 1 to May 15. The suggestions and inputs for NPST and NMM will be taken into account while formatting teacher policy for sustainable and positive change in the education sector.

The official statement reads, “This exercise of digital consultation envisages the participation of teachers, education professionals, academicians, & other stakeholders in preparing the documents on teacher policy for sustainable and positive change in the Teacher’s Education Sector”. It also added that NCTE will work in close consultation with individuals/organizations during the formation of documents on the above two major recommendations of NEP 2020.

All the suggestions/inputs collected during the consultation period will be extensively reviewed by an expert committee and the drafts will be formulated for public review. Comments by the reviewers from the stakeholders will then be used for the formation of the final draft of notification.

The education minister also shared the news on his social media handle as he wrote, MyNEP 2020 portal has been launched by NCTE Delhi to prepare 21st-century teachers.

What is NCTE?NCTE is a statutory body that is responsible to cover all the aspects of teacher education programmes including research and training of persons for equipping them to teach at pre-primary, primary, secondary and senior secondary stages in schools, and non-formal education, part-time education, adult education and distance (correspondence) education courses. Its main objective is to achieve planned and coordinated development of the teacher education system throughout the country.