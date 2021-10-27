Education Minister Launches Phase 2 of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship

The Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan today launched phase II of the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF). It is a two-year-long fellowship that aims to create opportunities for youth to contribute to enhancing skill development at the grassroots.

The fellowship seeks to combine classroom sessions by its academic partner — the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) with an intensive field immersion at the district level to create credible plans and identify barriers in raising employment, economic output, and promoting livelihoods in rural areas.

MGNF Phase-II has been rolled out today with 661 MGNFs who will be deployed across all districts of the country. 8 more IIMs have been onboarded taking the total to 9 IIMs — IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM-Jammu, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Nagpur, IIM Ranchi, IIM-Udaipur, and IIM Visakhapatnam.

The MGNF has been designed to provide a cadre of professionals at the district level who will know about governance, public policy, and vocational education. The fellowship is a blend of academic and work-based training handled at the IIM campus and the districts, respectively. The academic module familiarizes the fellows with concepts from management, development economics, public policy, and the district skills ecosystem.

During the fieldwork, the fellows are required to work within the district with DSC officials on skilling challenges facing the district. Along with the DSC officials, they will put together District Skill Development Plans (DSDPs) and implementation road maps. They will also have to assist the districts with evidence-based planning and management of skilling in the districts.

“MGNF is an opportunity for young women and men in the age group of 21-30 years who already possess some level of academic or professional expertise for providing catalytic support to the district administration to improve the skill development program delivery," the official notice reads.

MGNF Phase-I was launched with IIM Bangalore as the academic partner and 69 fellows are currently deployed in 69 districts across 6 states.

While speaking at the launch, Pradhan called upon fellows to act as catalysts of social change at the grassroots by driving skill development efforts. He also called upon district collectors and academic partner IIMs to facilitate the fellows and script a success story of change through this fellowship.

