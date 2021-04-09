Education Minister Launches ‘SARTHAQ’, NEP Implementation Plan For School Education

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Kumar Pokhriyal Nishank has introduced ‘Students’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement through Quality Education (SARTHAQ)’ plan for School Education under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). The programme aims at providing an all-around development for the students at the primary and secondary level. It will also establish a safe, secure, inclusive and conducive learning environment for students as well as teachers.

In a series of tweets on his social media handle, Pokhriyal wrote that the major focus of SARTHAQ is to define activities in such a manner that clearly delineates goals, outcomes and timeframe. He also mentioned that it will link each recommendation of NEP with 297 tasks along with responsible agencies, timelines and 304 outputs.

In another tweet, he mentioned that the plan has also been prepared as an evolving and working document and is broadly suggestive/indicative in nature. He added that it will be revised from time to time based on the inputs/feedback received from the stakeholders.

It will pave way for curriculum reforms including new national and state curriculum frameworks for school education as well as early childhood care and education.

The programme will focus on the improvement of the enrollment ratio of children at all levels and a reduction in dropouts and out of school children.

It will provide access to quality ECCE and Universal Acquisition of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy by Grade 3.

It will implement vocational education, sports, arts, knowledge of India, 21st-century skills, values of citizenship, awareness of environment conservation in the curriculum.

It will focus on experimental learning.

It will also improve the quality of Teacher Education Programmes.

SARTHAQ is aimed at meeting the diverse national and global challenges of the present and the future and help the students to imbibe 21st-century skills along with India’s tradition, culture and value system.

