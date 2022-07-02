Education Minister Launches School of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at IIT Hyderabad

The Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan visited IIT Hyderabad today to lay the foundation stone for BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVRSCIENT). The BVRSCIENT aims to nurture and develop world-class innovation and entrepreneurial talent from India. It will offer a wide range of courses, including bachelors, masters, executive and PhD programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, the education minister said that India is going to play a leading role in the fourth industrial revolution and IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in building brand India globally and in carving out a better and prosperous future, especially during the AmritKaal. “We have to fulfil Prime Minister’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

He further stated that India cannot be just a consuming nation. “We have to innovate and establish our own models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare,” he added. He went to add that the NEP 2020 is a roadmap to situate India among the top in the new emerging world order.

Pradhan further said that skilling is a lifelong process and NEP 2020 emphasises on integrating skill development into education system. He suggested IIT Hyderabad and experts from the industry to establish a world-class skill development centre at IITH for harnessing IR 4.0 and 21st century job markets.

IIT Hyderabad has also exchanged an MoU with English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to help students get accustomed to the foreign languages and prepare them for upcoming global opportunities for various UG and PG programmes.

The institute signed a MoU with Greenko for setting up of Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology (GSSST). The MoU was signed to launch India’s first dedicated school for sustainable science and technology. The school aims to plug the rising research, education, and skills gaps caused by the imperatives of sustainable development. The school will be advancing knowledge in climate change mitigation, AI and space technology, energy transition and industrial transformation, circular and regenerative economy, etc.

GSSST will open towards the end of this year and, by June 2023, it aims to induct students for MTech and PhD in sustainable science and technology, followed by BTech programmes. Greenko is working in consultation with the Ministry of Education, AICTE, NCERT, and NCVET to ensure GSSST both conforms to and advances learning in sustainable science and technology.

IITH also inaugurated Technology Innovation Park (TIP), an incubation ecosystem to nurture ideas and innovations into viable technological and business ventures. The Research Centre Complex (RCC) was also inaugurated today with the objective to house sophisticated labs with high-end research equipment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.