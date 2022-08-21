CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » education-career » Education Minister on a 4-Day visit to Australia
1-MIN READ

Education Minister on a 4-Day visit to Australia

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2022, 08:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be on a four-day visit to Australia. (File Photo)

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be on a four-day visit to Australia. (File Photo)

Dharmendra Pradhan said that reforms in India’s education sector and the renewed vigour in India-Australia bilateral relations opens up immense opportunities for both sides.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be on a four-day visit to Australia to strengthen Indo-Australian ties and to explore the connect, collaborate and cooperate aspect in education and skill development.

In his statement prior to the departure, Dharmendra Pradhan said that reforms in India’s education sector and the renewed vigour in India-Australia bilateral relations opens up immense opportunities for both sides to establish the knowledge economy as a key pillar of our cooperation.

He expressed his confidence that the tour will add momentum to our unity of purpose, help build trans-national knowledge bridges, further broaden our engagements at all levels in all areas of learning, skilling, research, innovation and entrepreneurship and deepen people-to-people connect.

During his 4-day visit, on August 21, the minister will interact with the Indian diaspora. Next day, he will be visiting Western Sydney University (WSU) to co-chair the 6th meeting of the Australia India Education Council with Australian Counterpart Jason Clare. Along with HE Sarah Mitchell MLC, NSW Minister for Education, Pradhan will be visiting a school. He will also visit TAFE NSF and The University of New South Wales (UNSW) based in Sydney, where he will be interacting with the Vice-Chancellors and senior representatives of the Australian Government ,Department of Education.

On August 23, 2022, the education minister will be visiting the Kangan Institute and Deakin University in Melbourne. He will be meeting academicians and leaders of the Australian education and skilling ecosystem and vibrant Indian diaspora residing in Melbourne.

The minister will also be holding a virtual bilateral meeting with HE Brendan O’Connor MP, Minister for Skills and Training. Next day, he will hold a dialogue with the group of eight on building a successful Australia-India research collaboration. He will also hold a dialogue, organized by Australia Indian Chamber of Commerce and Monash University. Later, the Minister will be interacting with the Indian students in Melbourne.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 21, 2022, 08:57 IST
last updated:August 21, 2022, 08:57 IST