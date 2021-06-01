Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Admitted to AIIMS due to Post-COVID Complications

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to post-COVID complications, the education ministry had informed. He was taken to the hospital around 11:30 am and is admitted in a private ward. Pokhriyal had contracted the coronavirus in April.

Pokhriyal is receiving treatment from Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS.

Education Minsiter was admitted to the hospital during his COVID-19 treatment as well, however, he was declared healthy and discharged from the hospital. The 61-year-old minister had resumed office after recovery and was attending meetings through video conferencing.

Lakhs of students were expecting to hear an address from Pokhriyal today regarding the class 12 board exams. In his previous statement, the minister had said that he will answer queries related to students on June 1.

विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा एवं अकादमिक हित और शिक्षा प्रणाली का सुचारू संचालन सुनिश्चित करने के लिए पूरा देश एकजुट हो गया है।Entire country has come together to ensure the safety and academic welfare of the students and smooth functioning of the education system. pic.twitter.com/ezhtvZ3jLH — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

;

Wishes have started pouring in for the minister over Twitter. Students, academicians, and other stakeholders are wishing him a speedy recovery.

Wishing for his speedy recovery. Hopefully our Education Minister will realise that exposing millions of students and their families to deadly virus is not a wise decision. #COVID19 #SaveLives #cancelboardexams2021 https://t.co/dhGz3vezid— Mamta Sharma (@AdvMamtaSharma) June 1, 2021

Supreme Court Advocate Mamata Sharma who is fighting for the cancelation of class 12 board exam for CBSE and CICE students has wished the minister along with many others.

The case is still in the SC. In the previous hearing, the court had asked the government to come up with a reason why they want to deviate from the plan devised last year to calculate marks without exams. Earlier only options considering holding exams in physical modes including exams for a shorter duration of time, exam for limited subjects etc were being discussed, now there also are options of not holding exam being part of the conversation. CISCE and CBSE are expected to announce results based on the past three-year performance, in case exams are canceled. The final decision is yet to be announced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here