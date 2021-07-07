Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Resigns: Sources

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has resigned from the Ministry, reveal sources. The minister has been keeping unwell. He had contracted the covid-19 virus earlier this year and was hospitalized last month due to post-COVID-19 complications. His health is being cited as the reason behind his resignation. The resignation has come hours ahead of the big cabinet reshuffle of the Modi government. The list of new ministers will be announced today evening by 6 pm.

Appointed as Minister of Human Resource and Development (HRD) in 2019, Nishank’s designation had changed to Minister of Education or Shiksha Mantri with the change of name of the Ministry earlier this year. Nishank had replaced Prakash Javadekar in 2019. The political career of Pokhriyal started in 1991 when he first elected from the Karnaprayag, Uttar Pradesh.

The 61-year-old minister was chief minister of Uttarakhand before joining the ministry. He was also a member of the 16th Lok Sabha. Nishank is his pen name. He is an author and writes several novels, stories, and poems. He has written about 44 books in Hindi, many of which have been translated to different languages including English.

