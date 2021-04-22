Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Tested COVID Positive

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tested positive for the COVID-19. Through a tweet, Nishank informed that he has contracted the virus and is taking medication for the same. He also asked those who had come in my contact recently with him to “be observant, and get themselves tested”. He also clarified that all the work in the ministry is being “conducted normally observing necessary precautions.”

The 61-year-old minister has been addressing students and college events including convocations, meetings with board officials among others, his addresses have been held digitally. Pokhriyal had recently held a high-level meeting with officials from the ministry, CBSE, and Prime Minister Modi earlier this week. In the meeting, it was decided that class 10 board exams will be canceled and class 12 boards will be postponed for all CBSE-affiliated schools.

All the work of @EduMinOfIndia is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, all the universities, colleges, and schools across India have been shut due to the rising cases of coronavirus in India.

Earlier, UGC had asked education institutes to “play a lead role in spreading awareness with a renewed emphasis on ‘Dawai Bhi Kadai Bhi‘”. UGC had asked and Education Minister had reiterated that heads of higher education institutions, faculty, students, and staff to spread awareness about COVID appropriate behavior.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here