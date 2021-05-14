education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»education-career»Education Minister Takes Stock of Covid-19 Situation at AMU, Assures Help
2-MIN READ

Education Minister Takes Stock of Covid-19 Situation at AMU, Assures Help

AMU campus

AMU campus

The Vice-Chancellor of AMU, in a series of tweets informed that the Minister spoke with him on telephone on May 11.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took stock of the situation of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after several serving professors succumbed to Covid-19 in the past few weeks. He has assured full support to varsity and extended condolences to AMU and bereaved families of the staff.

Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor of AMU, in a series of tweets informed that the Minister spoke with him on telephone on May 11. Mansoor said that he briefed the Minister about the ongoing COVID-19 situation at the campus

In another tweet, VC mentioned about the efforts made by AMU to control the spread of COVID-19 in the campus. The efforts include – vaccination drive in the university campus, installation of oxygen generation plant and seeking an investigation by ICMR to find possible variant of COVID in areas surrounding AMU.

RELATED NEWS

On May 11, he also spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who assured full support and extended condolences to AMU and bereaved families of AMU staff.

Three days later, Adityanath visited the campus on Thursday to take stock of the arrangements made to prevent the spread of the virus. He monitored the facilities available for patients at AMU. He visited the integrated Covid-19 command centre and also chaired a meeting with administrative officials, including VC and the CMO.

VC Mansoor has also appealed to all AMU employees and families in eligible age group to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

Following several deaths in the campus during second wave of coronavirus, AMU administration sent Covid-19 samples (collected in the university) for viral genome sequencing to the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi to study the severity of infection and its suspected new variant.

Till May 11, the death toll due to Covid and Covid-like symptoms among serving and retired faculty members of the university reached 35.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 14, 2021, 11:32 IST