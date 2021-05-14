Education Minister Takes Stock of Covid-19 Situation at AMU, Assures Help

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took stock of the situation of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after several serving professors succumbed to Covid-19 in the past few weeks. He has assured full support to varsity and extended condolences to AMU and bereaved families of the staff.

Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor of AMU, in a series of tweets informed that the Minister spoke with him on telephone on May 11. Mansoor said that he briefed the Minister about the ongoing COVID-19 situation at the campus

Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank Ji spoke with me telephonically today. I briefed him on: 1.concerning COVID situation at AMU & Aligarh, including sad loss of precious lives of AMU staff; 2. need of continuous oxygen supply and remdesivir drugs to JNMC,AMU;(1/3)— Tariq Mansoor (@ProfTariqManso1) May 11, 2021

In another tweet, VC mentioned about the efforts made by AMU to control the spread of COVID-19 in the campus. The efforts include – vaccination drive in the university campus, installation of oxygen generation plant and seeking an investigation by ICMR to find possible variant of COVID in areas surrounding AMU.

3.efforts to motivate AMU staff for getting vaccinated, & vaccination drive at JNMC,AMU;4. installation of oxygen generation plant at JNMC,AMU; 5. my communication with ICMR to investigate possible virulent viral variant of COVID in areas surrounding AMU; (2/3)— Tariq Mansoor (@ProfTariqManso1) May 11, 2021

6. dedicated efforts of AMU doctors & paramedical staff in combating COVID. Hon’ble Minister @DrRPNishank Ji assured full support & extended condolences to AMU & bereaved families of AMU staff. (3/3)@EduMinOfIndia @ugc_india @PMOIndia @narendramodi — Tariq Mansoor (@ProfTariqManso1) May 11, 2021

On May 11, he also spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who assured full support and extended condolences to AMU and bereaved families of AMU staff.

Hon’ble UP CM @myogiadityanath Ji spoke with me telephonically today. I briefed him on concerning COVID situation at AMU & Aligarh, including sad loss of precious lives at AMU. Hon’ble CM assured full support & extended condolences to AMU & bereaved families of AMU staff. (1/3)— Tariq Mansoor (@ProfTariqManso1) May 11, 2021

Three days later, Adityanath visited the campus on Thursday to take stock of the arrangements made to prevent the spread of the virus. He monitored the facilities available for patients at AMU. He visited the integrated Covid-19 command centre and also chaired a meeting with administrative officials, including VC and the CMO.

VC Mansoor has also appealed to all AMU employees and families in eligible age group to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

Following several deaths in the campus during second wave of coronavirus, AMU administration sent Covid-19 samples (collected in the university) for viral genome sequencing to the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi to study the severity of infection and its suspected new variant.

Till May 11, the death toll due to Covid and Covid-like symptoms among serving and retired faculty members of the university reached 35.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here