Education Minister to Address NCERT's 61st Foundation Day Tomorrow

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

The Education Minister is set to address the 61st Foundation Day of NCERT tomorrow at 11 am.

The Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will address the 61st foundation day of the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) tomorrow, August 31.

Apar from the Education Minister, Subhas Sarkar, and Dr Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of States (Education) will also be present on the occasion.  The event will be held at 11 am at CIET, NCERT, New Delhi.

NCERT is an autonomous organisation set up in 1961 by the Indian government to assist and advise the central and state governments on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education.

first published:August 31, 2021, 18:09 IST