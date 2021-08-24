Education Minister to Launch Major Initiatives of NEP 2020

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch some key initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 today including a booklet on one-year achievement of NEP. The nationwide policy suggests a complete overhaul of the education system including that of the school and college education system. NEP 2020 replaces a 34-year-old policy.

On Monday at the launch of the implementation of NEP in Karnataka, the Union Minister of Education, said, “The NEP will catapult India into a new global world order. We all have to work collectively to fulfil our national ambition of making India a vibrant knowledge economy." Karnataka became the first state to implement NEP.

“The generation that is in the age group of 3-23 today will reap the benefits of NEP and will shape India’s destiny in the future. The challenge before us is to include India’s growing population under the ambit of New Education Policy as early as possible," he said.

Major changes suggested by NEP include education in the mother tongue, multiple entry and exit options for a degree programme, setting up of Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), setting up of National National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), allowing higher education institutes from India to set-up campuses abroad and those from abroad to set-up campuses in India, converting standalone colleges into multidiscipline universities. At the school level, it not only asks to make board exams low stake but also to make the existing 10+2 system into 5+3+3+4.

