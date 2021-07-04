Education Minister to Launch NIPUN Bharat to Boost Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education will launch the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) tomorrow, July 5. A five-step implementation mechanism will be set up at all states and UTs, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The initiative aims to ensure universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing, and numeracy by the end of class 3, by the year 2026-27.

“The vision of NIPUN Bharat Mission is to create an enabling environment to ensure universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27," the Education Ministry said in a press release.

To be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy, the launch of NIPUN Bharat is among a series of measures taken for implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, as per the official press release by the Ministry of Education.

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Education, Government of India will be launching “National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat)" as a part of the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy #NIPUNBharat pic.twitter.com/c4Q1g5W8rN— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 4, 2021

It will be launched virtually by Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. A short video, anthem and implementation guidelines on NIPUN Bharat will also be launched during this programme.

Senior officers from the school education department from all states and UTs, senior officials of the department, and heads of institutions will also attend the virtual event tomorrow.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here