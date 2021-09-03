Education Minister to Meet Heads of Universities to Discuss Reopening of Colleges for new Session

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be virtually meeting the Vice-Chancellors of 45 Central Universities under the Ministry of Education today - September 3. One part of the agenda of the meet will be a discussion on the reopening of the universities and colleges for the new academic session.

Pradhan had recently reviewed the situation for the reopening of schools. Now that schools have begun to reopen across the state, universities and colleges too will resume in physical mode amid covid-19 restrictions. Colleges have been shut since mid-March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other topics of discussion among the minister and the vice-chancellors will including implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 including the Academic Bank of Credit, multiple entry-exit System, open and online education, glue grant for education institutions.

There have been many vacancies across colleges, especially under reserved categories. It is likely that the minister will inform about steps to fill up the backlog vacancies of teachers of SC/ST/OBC & EWS categories.

Pradhan has been meeting the Vice-Chancellors of different universities, but this will be the first formal meeting of the Education Minister with the Central Universities’ Vice-Chancellors in a group.

