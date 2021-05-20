Education Minister to Meet IITs, NITs, IISERs and IISc Directors Virtually Today

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank‘ has announced that he will be holding a meeting with the directors of some of the top science and technology institutes today, May 20 to discuss COVID-19 management, online learning and implementation of NEP 2020. The institutes include Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), International Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research Research institute (IISERs). The meeting will be held online today at 11:30 am.

The Education Minister took to Twitter to announce about the meeting, “I will be meeting Directors of IITs, IITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs with an agenda of discussing COVID-19 Management, Online Learning and the latest status of Implementation of #NEP2020 at 11:30 AM tomorrow."

I will be meeting Directors of IITs, IITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs with an agenda of discussing COVID-19 Management, Online Learning and the latest status of Implementation of #NEP2020 at 11:30 AM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7l5KqnhaDV— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Education Minister was set to meet all the vice-chancellors of central universities on May 18 but was later postponed. The meeting was called to review the situation of online education amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as talk about the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020.

A virtual meeting was held by the minister on May 17 with the state education secretaries of all states to discuss about online education, planning and implementing the NEP 2020 and the impact of Covid-19 on the education sector. Due to the unprecedented circumstances, the education minister has cancelled class 10 CBSE board exams 2021 and has postponed the class 12 exams. He is also likely to take a decision on the class 12 board exams soon.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all education institutes including universities, colleges, schools and coaching classes have been shut physically while some institutes are holding classes online.

