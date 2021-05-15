Education Minister to Review COVID Situation, Discuss Roadmap for Online Classes

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be holding a virtual meeting with all the state education secretaries on May 17 to review the Covid-19 situation, online education and implementation of National Education Policy, news agency ANI reported.

Schools and colleges across India have been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic and classes are being held online. Going by the present circumstances, the new academic session is also expected to be held online. The minister is expected to review the online education scenario and share future roadmap in the meeting.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet virtually with all state education secretaries on May 17th to review the #COVID19 situation, online education and implementation of National Education Policy.(File photo) pic.twitter.com/DXKrRuFWla — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

Meanwhile, as per latest reports, the Education Ministry is considering canceling the class 12 board exams amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the country. A final decision is yet to be announced.

The Minister of Education after a meeting with the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) officials and PM Narendra Modi last month canceled class 10 boards and informed that the final call will be taken on class 12 board exams in June 2021.

While final exam dates for CBSE are being awaited, there is a strong demand from students to cancel the board exams for class 12 as well. A large section of students had taken to Twitter seeking the cancellation of class 12 boards. Students are demanding that like class 10, they too should be assessed based on a special criterion. For class 10, CBSE will be announcing results based on pre-boards, mid-term marks and year-long assessment exams.

Meanwhile, most state board schools have announced longer summer breaks and a break from online classes. Delhi board exams, which were to fall from May 11 have now been preponed from April 20. Haryana has also announced early summer vacations for students starting April 22 till May 31. Rajasthan and West Bengal too have announced early summer breaks as well.

Government-run Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have also changed the duration of the summer vacation - it will be now held from May 3, 2021 and will remain closed till June 20, 2021.

