Education Minister Asks NEET Aspirants to be Confident, Follow Covid-19 Protocol Ahead of Exam

Pokhriyal also thanked the state governments for making arrangements in compliance with the Covid-safety protocols issued by the centre in subsequent tweets.

News18.com

September 13, 2020
Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said students want the exams at any cost.
File photo of Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Sunday today took to his Twitter handle to wish students good luck for appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses.

He also thanked the state governments for making arrangements in compliance with the Covid-safety protocols issued by the centre in subsequent tweets. The minister said that just like the JEE exams, that were held last week, students appearing for NEET will follow guidelines for precaution against coronavirus.

The NEET was formerly known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) and ensured admission to various medical institutes across India.

In all to take care of the health of all the candidates as well as the examination faculty, the NTA has issued a set of revised SOPs for students to follow. The candidates have been allotted a dress code along with the list of items they can carry to the examination center. NEET 2020 will begin at 2 pm and the duration for the examination will be 3 hours.

Last month the JEE-NEET issue had snowballed into a political row with several opposition-led state governments had petitioned the Supreme Court to defer both NEET and the JEE (for admission to IITs) but the court said the exams could be held with strict restrictions on contact and social distancing. The JEE has already been organised and results have been declared.

