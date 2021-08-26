Education Ministry Asks Colleges to Fill Vacant Faculty Posts

The higher education secretary, Amit Khare, has written to all Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEls) to fill the vacant faculty posts within a period of one year starting from September 5. He also asked the institutions to focus more on the seats lying vacant for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories.

“In order to clear this backlog, it has been decided that all CHEls should fill these vacancies in a Mission Mode within a period of one year starting from 5th September, 2021 to 4th September 2022 and to report about the action taken and progress made in this regard," Khare wrote in the letter.

As part of the annual report, starting from 2021-22, that the colleges will have to submit to the Education Ministry, it must include a separate chapter on the status of filling up of the backlog vacancies in the tabular format during the year. It must also have an agenda item in every finance committee/board of governors/ board of management meeting, giving the status of filling up of backlog vacancies. Further, heads of all CHEls have been asked to send a monthly report to Khare on the status of action taken to fill the vacancies.

