Education Ministry Asks NTA to Come Up With Revised Syllabus for Competitive Exams

The Education Ministry has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to come up with a revised syllabus for competitive exams after taking into consideration the existing scenario in various boards. The central boards like CBSE and CISCE are already planning to cut syllabus for the upcoming board exams.

The decision by the Education Ministry to reduce the syllabus of competitive exams came at a high level meeting chaired by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday. “It was also decided that @DG_NTA will come out with the syllabus for competitive exams after assessing the existing scenario in various boards,” said the Education Ministry in a tweet.

From the next academic year, engineering programmes will be offered in regional languages. The ministry is shortlisting a few Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology for imparting education in mother tongue.

The Education Minister, during the meeting, also directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure all scholarships and fellowships are disbursed in time. Moreover, he has asked the UGC to redress all the grievances of students immediately.

“@DrRPNishank was happy to note that all officials of @eduminofindia are working to ensure proper implementation of #NEP, with an aim to achieve holistic development of students & transformation of the #education system in the country,” tweeted the Education Ministry.

Besides, the ministry will launch a campaign to seek views from parents, students and teachers on how and when to hold exams next year.

Also, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) will be conducted next year in February instead of January. Officials said pushing the exam to February will provide a chance to students who were not satisfied with the choice of branch or their score.

IITs have decided to give a chance to students who could not take JEE Advanced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to reappear directly for the exam in 2021.