Education Ministry Forms Panel to Develop New Curriculum for Schools

The Ministry of Education will be developing new curriculums for schools, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), teacher, and adult education. A 12-member committee has been formed which will be headed by K Kasturirangan. The curriculums will be formed keeping in mind the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This will be the fifth National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and will come after a gap of 16 years, ministry officials said.

“As per the perspectives of the NEP 2020, the Committee will develop four National Curriculum Frameworks- i.e., the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, National Curriculum for Early Childhood Care and Education, National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education," the Education Ministry said.

According to the terms of reference of the committee, it will draw inputs from State Curriculum Frameworks received on the tech platform for the NCF. “All the National Curriculum Frameworks would also reflect upon the implications of situations such as COVID-19 Pandemic on respective areas for future," the ministry added.

The committee will also be inviting subject experts, scholars, educationists, etc to be part of its meeting “as and when required and deliberate and decide upon the course of actions with the objective to meet the timelines of the strategy" for the development of the NCF.

After incorporating suggestions received from various stakeholders, that is, the states and UTs, will the final framework be formed. It will also hold meetings with the Executive Committee (EC) and General Body (GB) of the NCERT and Central Advisory Board on Education (CABE).

Kasturirangan, the former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was also the chairman of the drafting committee of the NEP 2020. Among the other members include Mahesh Chandra Pant Chancellor of National Institute of Education Planning and Administration, Govind Prasad Sharma Chairman of National Book Trust, Najma Akhtar Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, T V Kattimani Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Milind Kamble Chairperson of IIM Jammu, Michel Danino guest professor at IIT Gandhinagar, Jagbir Singh Chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Manjul Bhargava American mathematician, M K Sridhar social activist, Dhir Jhingran founder-director of Language and Learning Foundation (LLF), and Shankar Maruwada CEO at EkStep Foundation.

The tenure of the committee will be three years from the date of its notification. The director of NCERT will be assisting the SC to complete its module.

