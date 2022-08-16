Education Ministry is Creating 'Naye Bharat Ka Naya Curriculum', Seeks Public Feedback

The Ministry of Education is developing a National Curriculum Framework (NCF). This is a part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 under which the government is planning to reamp the syllabus taught in schools and colleges. While here are discussions happening within ministries, and other experts, the government is also seeking feedback from people on what they thing should be included in the textbooks.

Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations.” He added, “appeal to all citizens to participate in the Citizen Survey for NCF for developing #NayeBharatKaNayaCurriculum”

I appeal to all citizens to participate in the Citizen Survey for NCF for developing #NayeBharatKaNayaCurriculum. A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the NEP 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. 🔗https://t.co/2RVUpTmLsH — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 16, 2022

Recently, Education Ministry held a meeting with senior officials of all ministries and departments including NCERT, Election Commission of India, ICAR, and DRDO wherein the new NCF was discussed. Among sessions to be included were rapidly changing technology, the need for innovation and generation of new ideas, the need to focus on crucial areas like climate change, future skill requirements, crucial factors for agricultural growth, and knowledge of India, especially in those areas where India is at the forefront for instilling a sense of pride, assistive technology for inclusion.

To decide on what can or cannot be part of NCF, more than 700 state-level expert groups in States and Union Territories across subjects and cross-cutting themes have been created. 25 National-level expert groups including international experts. The inputs being gathered are being analyzed rigorously, to draw the best, to be incorporated in the development of the NCFs by the Steering Committee, along with the Mandate Group, and the NCERT.

. The development of the NCF is being guided by the National Steering Committee (NSC), chaired by Dr K Kasturirangan, and supported by the Mandate Group, along with the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT).

The NCF includes the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), the National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care & Education (NCFECCE), the National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE), and the National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE).

