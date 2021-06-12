Education Ministry Launches Online Module to Track, Re-enrol Out-of-school Children

The Ministry of Education on Friday launched an online module to compile data on out-of-school children that will facilitate age-appropriate admissions for children in the 6-14 age group. The ministry also said that for out-of-school children in the 16-18 age group, financial assistance will be provided for the first time in the 2021-22 session to allow them to continue their education through open or distance learning mode.

“Taking care of every student of India is our government’s top priority. Accordingly, The department of school education and literacy developed an online module for compiling out-of-school children’s data identified by each State/UT and map with Special Training Centres on the PRABANDH portal," Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted. “Child-wise information of the identified out-of-school children and STCs must be uploaded at block level under the Block Resource Coordinator. A quarterly progress report and a user manual are shared on the portal," he said.

In a letter to education secretaries of all states and union territories, the ministry has sought that the information regarding out-of-school children, special training centres (STCs), and their progress, as uploaded by the block resource centre (BRC), be validated by the district magistrate or an appropriate officer as authorised by the DM. “In order to facilitate age-appropriate admission of out-of-school children in the age group of 6-14 in regular schools, financial provisions are made in the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ scheme for arranging special training to bridge their learning gaps and mainstreaming them in schools," the letter said.

“For out-of-school children in 16-18 age group and belonging to socially and economically disadvantaged groups (SEDG), financial assistance has been made available for the first time from the year 2021-22 to continue their education through open/distance learning mode," it stated.

The letter further said, “The ministry has developed an online module for compiling the data on out-of-school children identified by each state and UT and their mapping with STCs on the PRABANDH Portal. The child-wise information of the identified out-of-school children and STCs is required to be uploaded at the block level under the supervision of block resource coordinator of the concerned BRC." “For monitoring the progress of mainstreaming, the quarterly progress report is also to be uploaded on the portal. It is requested that the information regarding out-of-school children, STCs, and their progress, as uploaded by the BRC, is validated by the district magistrate or an appropriate officer as authorised by the DM," it said.

