Education Ministry Likely to Uniform Marking Rules for 10th, 12th Exams Across State & Central Boards

Soon, class 10 and class 12 students across states will be assessed on similar parameters. The state and central board students would not have disparity while seeking admission to higher education institutes or jobs. Currently, the marking carried by some boards is considered lenient while others are strict in their approach. The Education Ministry is reportedly working to bridge the gap between different boards across India.

If reports are to be believed, the Ministry has asked the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to create uniform guidelines which will be applicable to all boards in the country. These guidelines will ensure that students are marked in a similar way so no one is at a disadvantage. How will the process be rolled out, will there be changes in the marking scheme, syllabus, or curriculum is not known yet.

The central norms will make sure that class 10, and class 12 students of India, irrespective of the board they are in will get merit-based admissions.

The matter of different boards getting different treatment came into light when this year, In Delhi University admissions, a nine-member panel found that five boards led by CBSE and Kerala Board had constituted 90 per cent of total students taking admission in the varsity. Kerala Board had higher participation than the total of Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab Board.

Many claim that the Kerala state board used marks obtained by students in both classes 11 and 12 - this the final mark sheet hence had averaged out marks. Other boards, it is only class 12 marks that are counted for the final marksheet.

AIU which grants equivalence to foreign degrees has been reportedly entrusted with the task of ensuring there is equivalence in class 10 and 12 boards across states. The AIU will also issue norms to bridge the gap. These norms will be reviewed by the ministry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.