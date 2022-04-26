Education Ministry Orders Probe in Rajasthan Board 12th Question Paper Featuring Questions About Congress' Achievements

Following the Rajasthan Board class 12th political science exam which had six questions related to the Congress, the current ruling party of the state, the union education ministry has asked the state government for comment on the matter. Out of the total six questions on Congress, most of the questions were regarding the achievements of the political party which is very unusual for a class 12 board exam paper.

The exam, held on April 21, asked “Who gave the slogan of Gareebi hatao?”, “Describe congress’ social and intellectual alliances,” “How many seats did congress win in 1984 elections?”, “Which political party dominated the first three general elections?,” “General elections of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain this statement”, etc.

As per the letter by the education ministry’s department of school education and literacy sent to the additional chief secretary (school education), Rajasthan government requested that comments or inputs of the state government be sent to this department regarding the questions asked about the political party in the exam paper, reported leading news daily.

Meanwhile, academicians say that since there is a chapter in political science on “Dominance of one political party and congress system: challenges and establishment,” asking questions about the state ruling party is normal, however, it is the tone of the questions praising the party which has raised eyebrows.

The class 12 political science paper also contained one question related to communist party bifurcation, and another on BSP.

Earlier, in the CBSE class 12 term 1 sociology board exam, a question was asked regarding the ruling party of the state — BJP — related to Gujarat riots of 2002. The question was, however, later canceled and students who answer the question were given grace marks. The central board had said that the question was “inappropriate.”

The RBSE 12th exam began on March 24 and ended on April 26. More than 9 lakh students take Rajasthan Board class 12 exams every year. Last year, as many as 91.96 per cent of students cleared the exam in the science stream, 94.49 per cent in commerce, and 90.70 per cent in arts stream.

