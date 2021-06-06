Education Ministry Releases Performance Grading Index, Punjab, Tamil Nadu Highest Scorers

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has released the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 for states/UTs today.

Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala have been ranked as the highest grade for 2019-20. Most of the States/UTs have improved their grade in PGI 2019-20 compared to the earlier years.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Chandigarh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have attained grade II. No states or UTs have been placed in grade VI and Ladakh is the only UT that has attained grade VII.

As many as 13 states/UTs have shown improvement by 10 per cent or more in infrastructure and facilities. Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Odisha have shown more than 10 per cent improvement in equity. Nineteen states and UTs have shown improvement by 10 per cent or more in governance process.

The PGI was first published in 2019 with 2017-18 as reference year. The government introduced the index with a set of 70 parameters to catalyse transformational change in the field of school education.

The PGI envisages that it would propel states/UTs towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions that will bring about optimal education outcomes. The PGI helps pinpoint gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level.

