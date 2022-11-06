Education Ministry to Celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15

The Ministry of Education has announced that this year it will be celebrating ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in a grand manner in schools, and higher educational institutions across the country on 15 November.

The Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is a name given to 15 November 2021 by the Union Cabinet of the Government of India, in its meeting held on 10 November 2021, to remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters, as part of the year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

Last year, the Government declared 15 November as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters.

The initiative has been taken under the leadership of Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“15th November is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country,” stated the Ministry of education.

It further stated that Birsa Munda was an iconic freedom fighter, social reformer, and revered tribal leader of the country, who fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial government.

He organized and led the tribal movement, giving a call for “Ulgulan” (Revolt) to the tribals. He encouraged tribals to understand their cultural roots and observe unity, stated the Ministry of Education.

To commemorate the contribution of the tribal freedom fighters, the Ministry of Education in association with the AICTE, UGC, Central Universities, Private Universities, other HEIs, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and Skilling institutions is celebrating ‘JanjatiyaGaurav Divas’.

The nationwide celebrations of JanjatiyaGaurav Divas will witness a large number of programs such as debate competitions on the theme ‘Contribution of Janjati Heroes in freedom struggle’, social activities, etc in educational institutions across the country.

The contributions of brave tribal leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda and others will be highlighted during these celebrations. The students will also be felicitated for their good work.

These celebrations will inspire future generations to acknowledge the sacrifices of the tribal freedom fighters for the country, take forward their legacy, and conservation of tribal culture, art, and rich tribal heritage, said the ministry.

