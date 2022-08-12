Bollywood’s one of the highest-paid actress Alia Bhatt has been associated with the film family since childhood. In the last few years, Alia has made a good mark in Bollywood and has garnered a huge fan following for her acting skills.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses in the industry. She was born on 15 March 1993. Her father is film director Mahesh Bhatt and her mother is director and actress Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt has been smart in her studies but since childhood, she has been less inclined towards studies and more inclined towards films because of her family’s association with films.

She studied at Jamnabai Narsee School but later left her studies midway to make a career in films. Very few people know that Alia Bhatt is only 10th pass and she dropped out of school. She had secured 71 per cent marks in Class 10th.

Alia Bhatt had expressed her dream of becoming an actress at the age of two. It was also decided at her home that she would not continue her studies after Class 12th. But when she got information about the Auditions for ‘Student of the Year’ film, she did not even take the exam for Class 12th. Alia Bhatt is a 12th dropout despite getting good marks in Class 10th.

Alia Bhatt has not completed her studies, but she is very fond of reading books. Alia often shares photos with books on Instagram. Alia Bhatt has been praised for her films like ‘Highway’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Two States’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Now she is also trying her hand at production and has started her new innings as a producer with the recently released film ‘Darlings’.

Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor on 14 April 2022. Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen in the film ‘Brahmastra’. It is a trilogy and will be released in three parts.

