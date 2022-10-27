Indo-Canadian healthcare worker Navjit Kaur Brar has become the first turban-wearing Sikh woman to be elected as Brampton City Councillor in the recent Municipal council polls.

Navjit Kaur Brar won the race for City Councillor in Wards 2 and 6, beating Jermaine Chambers, a former Conservative MP candidate for Brampton West.

Brar was born and brought up in Brampton and she is actually a respiratory therapist. She has very little political experience. Brar was a front-line healthcare worker during the pandemic. She has stepped up for public service from time to time.

Brar, a mother of three, said she campaigned vigorously with many volunteers working hard. As well as going door-to-door and reaching people personally, she believes that her status as an independent helped her during this election. As part of her campaign, she knocked on over 40,000 doors and spoke to over 22,500 residents in the last two months, she claimed in interviews.

Brar previously ran as the Ontario NDP candidate in Brampton West, losing out to incumbent Progressive Conservative MPP Amarjot Sandhu.

Wards 2 and 6 were one of three Brampton electoral wards with no incumbent. The race became wide open when former city councillor Doug Whillans chose not to run. The race was anyone’s for the taking with nine candidates running.

By 9.25 p.m. on Monday, 93 per cent of the vote had come in, front-runner Brar and others had called the election. Brar had 28.85 per cent of the vote. She was the winner, with Chambers as nearest contender with 22.59 per cent, and Carmen Wilson coming in third at 15.41 per cent

