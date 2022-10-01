EFLU Hyderabad Admissions via CUET: Registrations Begin for UG Courses, First Merit List on Oct 13

The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad (EFLU) has started the registrations for undergraduate programmes. Eligible and interested candidates may apply for the courses via the official website — efluniversity.ac.in. The last to submit the online applications is October 6. The UG admissions process in EFLU are being held through the Common University Entrance test (CUET) 2022 scores.

As per the official notice, the first list of provisionally selected candidates

is October 13. Students will have to pay the semester–1 fees between October 13 to 17 to reserve their seats. The first list of provisionally admitted candidates

is October 18. The second list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on October 21. Classes will commence from November 3.

Also read| JNU’s 1st Semester for Undergraduate Students on Nov 7

There is no fee required from the students to complete the registration. Candidates are are encouraged to go through the undergraduate prospectus and ensure that they meet the admission criteria before applying. It is to be noted by the applicants that the name and other details entered need to be the same as in the class 10 board mark sheet. For more details, candidates can reach the help desk of the university at 040-27689447 or 040-27689733.

EFLU admissions via CUET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to EFLU official website

Step 2. Click on the link to “CUET (UG) Admissions 2022-23”

Step 3. Now click on new registration

Step 4. Enter your CUET application number and date of birth

Step 5. Fill in the application form, upload documents and submit

Step 6. Take a printout of the form

EFLU was established in 1958 with an objective to provide quality education in the disciplines/sub-disciplines of English and foreign languages and to develop a critical intercultural understanding of the civilizations. English and Foreign Language University was ranked 101-150 in NIRF 2020 and is NAAC accredited with an “A” grade.

The admission process for UG courses based on CUET scores is underway at the University of Hyderabad, Delhi University, Central University of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh. However, 10 central universities are yet to announce the commencement of admissions based on CUET results.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here