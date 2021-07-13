Eklavya Model Schools to be Upgraded, Govt is Taking Measures: Arjun Munda

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said here on Monday that the government is making efforts to upgrade all the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the country to improve the quality of education for Scheduled Tribe students. Munda also reviewed central schemes being implemented in the state for the welfare of tribal people.

”PM Narendra Modi wants to ensure quality education for tribal students at the highest level… We have taken initiatives to upgrade the Ekalavya model schools all over India. ”The matter was also taken up with state governments and their suggestions were incorporated in the process of upgradations,” the minister told reporters.

EMRS started in 1997-98 with an aim at imparting quality education to ST children in remote areas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here