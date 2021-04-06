Eklavya Schools Hiring for 3,479 Posts, Monthly Salary up to Rs 2 lakh per

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has invited applications for the recruitment of various teaching staff. Interested candidates can apply at tribal.nic.in on or before April 30. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 3,479 vacancies in 17 states across the country.

The eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of the EMRS Teaching Staff Selection Exam (ETSSE) 2021. There will be two exams for every post- CBT and personal interview. Candidates qualifying the CBT exam will be further called for the interviews conducted by respective state governments.

Principal: 175

Vice Principal: 116

Post Graduate Teachers: 1244

Trained Graduate Teachers: 1944

The eligibility criteria change based on the post. For the post of principal, the upper age limit is 50 years. For the post of vice-principal, PGT the upper age is capped at 45 years and for TGT posts, the upper age to apply is 35 years. Relaxation will be provided to SC/ST and PWD candidates as per government rulesFor the post of principal or vice-principal, applicants should have a master’s degree in any subject from a recognized university or institute. For PGT posts, candidates must have two years integrated postgraduate course from Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply.

For TGT, applicants must have a four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate or Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject.

It is mandatory for all the applicants to complete B.Ed or equivalent along with the above-mentioned qualification. He/she must have proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Candidates selected for the post of principal will get a salary in the range of Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200. Those selected for the post of vice-principal will get a salary in the range of Rs 56100 to Rs 177500. The PGTs will get a salary at the level of Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100. The TGTs will get Rs 44900 to Rs 1,42,400.