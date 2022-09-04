Email Impersonating Jamia VC Prof. Najma Akhtar, University Files FIR

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has filed an FIR against miscreants, who allegedly impersonating the Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar and also sent phishing messages to JMI teaching and non-teaching employees on their mobile number.

On September 1, 2022 one of the JMI Professors received a message on his mobile phone of an Amazon vouchers worth Rs. 80,000. The professor later released that it is a phishing message and soon the Professor reported the incident. Several other JMI employees have reported similar incidents.

In a letter JMI officials stated that the fraudsters are using different numbers for sending messages to university employees. The latest numbers they used are 9127210618 and 8486634967. Earlier the scamsters had used 9860173993 and 7000464368 mobile numbers for targeting their prey. In the past month or so, four such attempts have been made by them, said the official release.

A phishing email was also received on August 30, 2022 in which the miscreants impersonated the identity of the Vice Chancellor, JMI. Following this, the university has filed complaints on Cyber Crime Portal and with the local police for all the cases and expect that the culprits will surely be arrested soon by the agencies.

