Embassy of Sweden to Hold Video Challenge for Students to Combat Climate Change

The Embassy of Sweden will be conducting the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week under which it is hosting the #SHESTEM video challenge asking students to envision themselves in the year 2047, receiving the Nobel Prize on India’s 100th independence year for their innovation to help combat climate change and create a video on it.

Participants need to record a video answering the question, “As India celebrates 100 years of freedom, you have been awarded a Nobel Prize for your innovation in tackling climate change. In your 30-second thank you video speech, tell us about your innovation and how it positively impacts climate change,” reads the official press release.

Students need to start the video with a thank you note for receiving the Nobel Prize. For instance, ”Thank you for giving me the Nobel Prize for my innovation on heating/ cooling systems in the infrastructure space.” They may also create a prototype that is either digital or made utilising newspapers, paper-mâché, or in any other innovative way to support their video. However, entries made with and without a prototype will be evaluated equally.

The challenge is open for individuals between 13-17 years of age who are enrolled in any school in India. The entries can be made in either Hindi or English and the duration of the video must not exceed 30 seconds. The video can be uploaded on popular social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube as well as on the Google forms link mentioned in the social media posts.

The #SHESTEM Video Challenge will commence from October 25 and conclude on November 14 with at least one entry being shortlisted every day. The #SHESTEM video challenge is looking for a solution that is a unique combination of unparalleled imagination and ground realities as they may exist in 2047. The videos will be judged on three criteria including the novelty of the idea, clarity of thought, and viability and relevance of the innovation, reads the release.

The name of the winners will be announced live at SHESTEM 2022 on December 5, and their videos will be showcased to the world. The winner of the challenge will receive a tablet while the runner-ups and the following 10 shortlisted entries will receive other attractive prizes and goodies.

SHESTEM is a joint initiative between the Embassy of Sweden in India and the Atal Innovation Mission which emphasises the importance of STEM education for young girls and women. The annual event is organised jointly by the Embassy of Sweden, the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai, and other Team Sweden actors including Swedish companies operating in India.

Sharing his delight at the inauguration of the 15th edition of Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week, Jan Thesleff, Swedish Ambassador to India said,” I am pleased to introduce the 15th edition of the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week. It is one of the Embassy’s true flagship events which celebrates Alfred Nobel and his profound legacy in the fields of science, research, innovation, and arts. I am looking forward to witnessing the winning entries from this year’s #SHESTEM video challenge from the Indian youth.”

