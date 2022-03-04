Employee Appreciation Day: In WFH, How Employees Want to be Appreciated

Employee Appreciation Day is observed on April 4 every year. The day is meant to put on employees across industries and appreciate or reward them for their work. In the pre-pandemic era, offices used to celebrate by providing them with hand-to-hand rewards and thank you cards, things have certainly changed now. Thank you e-cards and e-mails, video calls have now taken over. Communication gaps too have increased and team-building spirit has spiraled downwards. Here are some ways in which employees can feel appreciated on this day.

A timely gratitude

The appreciation towards employees must happen in a timely manner. It can also be thoughtful and customized. An appreciation must make the employees feel connected. A heartfelt thank you e-card can go a long way when it comes to building long-term relationships with employees.

Also read| Aiming at Work-Life Balance, Most Indian Employees Don’t Want to Return to Offices

Advertisement

Gifts and certificates

An appreciation is meant to make the employees feel their hard work is being recognized. In the age of working from home, sending a gift package or any sort of presents or appreciation certificates to the employees’ address can be fruitful. An idea is to send over treats that they can share with their families.

Yearly bonus

Giving bonuses to employees can be very rewarding and proof that their work is being appreciated. A sudden bonus on employee appreciation day can go a long way when it comes to increasing employee productivity and loyalty.

Read| Will There be Tier-2 Exam in RRB Group D? Would NTPC Result be Revised? Know What to Expect

A weekly employee engagement programme

A Google Meet or Zoom meeting every week on mental health programmes or discussions on employee work-life balance can work as a two-way process. It will not only help employees but also help the company understand their employees better. The discussions can also revolve around brainstorming sessions on how remote working is going for everyone. A weekly meeting can help bridge communication gaps.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.