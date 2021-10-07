Employers More Open to Hire Most in Bengaluru, Sales Most Sought After Role: Survey

The economy is slowly coming out of the grip of the pandemic and employers are showing an increased interest in hiring. There is a three percentage point growth in the overall intent-to-hire in the current quarter, reveals TeamLease Employment Outlook Report. The biggest gainer of this positive sentiment is the sales function. More than 58% of the employers from across sectors are keen to hire talent for sales roles.

In fact, out of the 21 sectors reviewed sales is the most sought after roles in four sectors for the period October- December 2021. The other sought after functions are Information Technology (43% of the employers) Marketing (40% of the employers) and Engineering (37% of the employers).

The leading sectors are IT (69%), educational services (64%), and healthcare and pharmaceuticals (51%). Another highlight is the recovery in telecommunication and construction, real-estate.

City-wise, Bengaluru is leading as more than 67% of the employers have expressed intent to ramp up their talent pool. In fact, it is not just this quarter, Bengaluru has led in terms of hiring sentiments for four straight quarters. Delhi is indicating an 8% point growth over July-sept’2021. At 53% Hyderabad is at third spot followed by Pune at +46%, Chennai at +45%, and Chandigarh at +43%. Mumbai (41%), Ahmedabad (+39%), and Gurgaon (+35%) have shown moderate intent, as per the report.

From a hierarchy perspective, entry-level continues to be the preferred. Having put business operations in place with steadily increased pace, India Inc is looking to optimize costs and this is translating into positive hiring sentiments for freshers. The intent-to-hire entry-level talent is at 34% point.

