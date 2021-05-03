EMRS Recruitment 2021: Application Deadline for 3,479 Vacancies Extended Till May 31

National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the application deadline for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), under Ministry of Tribal Affairs, teaching staffs recruitment 2021. Now the online application will be accepted till May 31 on the official website https://recruitment.nta.nic.in. Earlier the last date to apply was April 30. The EMRS Post Graduate and Trained Graduate Teachers recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 3,479 vacancies in 17 states across the country. Interested candidates are advised to apply before the closing date.

EMRS recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for https://recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply for EMRS teaching staff selection exam 2021”

Step 3. Go for new registration and key in all the required details and submit. Keep the registration details safely and proceed to the next step

Step 4. complete the remaining part of the application form and submit

Step 5. Make the payment of the application fee and download the confirmation page

EMRS recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancy details

1. Principal: 175

2. Vice Principal: 116

3. Post Graduate Teachers: 1244

4. Trained Graduate Teachers: 1944

EMRS recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

1. The minimum education qualification is different for each of the posts, however, it is mandatory for all the applicants to complete B.Ed or equivalent from any recognized university/institute.

2. He/she must have proficiency in teaching in Hindi and the English language.

3. Age limit: Principal: The maximum age limit for Principal is 50 years, for Vice-Principal it’s 45 years, for PGT and TGT the upper age limit is 45 years and 35 years respectively.

EMRS recruitment 2021: Selection process

The successful applicants will be selected on the basis of the EMRS Teaching Staff Selection Exam (ETSSE) 2021. The ETSSE is comprised of CBT and a Personal Interview. Candidates qualifying for the CBT exam will be further called for the interviews held by respective state governments.

