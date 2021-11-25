Engineer Chaiwala: Left Engineering Jobs Due to Low Salaries, Brothers Open Tea Stall

Engineer brother duo from West Bengal’s Durgapur left their jobs to sell tea. In contrast to a common Indian belief of engineering being one of the most secure career options, the brother duo found it more satisfying - both financially and emotionally - to sell tea instead.

Now, famous by the name ‘Engineer Chaiwala’, the brother duo claim to earn more money selling chai (tea) than they did in their jobs as engineers. Ironically, the tea stall is not extravagant and is along National Highway 2.

Suman Kar, the elder brother holds a diploma in automobile engineering and he worked in a car showroom but as the salary was not enough for him to sustain a decent lifestyle, he informed. He decided to start his own business.

He had first decided to start an automobile spare parts business but did not have the required capital. It was then that he got the idea of opening a tea shop. His family was not in favour of the tea stall. But he went on with it anyway. Now, the business has expanded and his younger brother too has joined it.

Sumon’s brother Sumit Kar has a degree in mechanical engineering after which took several competitive exams including the Indian Army. He has now collaborated with his elder brother full-time. Claiming that no job is a small job, Sumit said, “I want to reach out to many more people in the coming days with the taste of our tea. I want to take the business forward by collaborating with my father."

Initially, Suman used to sell one to one and a half litres of tea. Now, 40 litres of tea are sold every day. Tea is priced from 10 rupees and depending on the size of the cup, the prices differ. The maximum price is Rs 30. The brothers now want to expand their tea business across the state.

People from adjoining areas including Panagarh and Bidhanagar come here for the tea. The tea tastes a little different than others shops, say customers. “Besides, it is very good to have tea in Bahari Bhare (earthen clay)," adds the customers. The two brothers have set a goal to break the tradition and do something different, like MA pass Chaiwali.

