Engineering Counselling Open: List of Top Engineering Colleges in India & Abroad

The results of the engineering entrance exams — JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2021 have already been announced and the counselling process is still open. For admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is conducting the counselling process and has already released the third merit list. Let’s take a look at the best engineering colleges in India and abroad.

Top engineering colleges in India

Based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021, here are the top 15 colleges from where engineering aspirants can avail of a BTech degree:

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Delhi

Rank 3: IIT-Bombay

Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad

Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli

Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

Rank 11: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

Rank 12: VIT Vellore

Rank 13: IIT Indore

Rank 14: IIT BHU

Rank 15: Institute of Chemical Technology

Top engineering colleges abroad

Apart from India, the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Ranking (WUR) releases the best colleges in the world on the basis of the subject. For 2021, the top spot has been secured by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the US when it comes to engineering. Let’s take a look at the top 15 engineering colleges as per the QS World University Ranking by Subject 2021:

Rank 1: MIT, United States

Rank 2: Stanford University, United States

Rank 3 University of Cambridge, UK

Rank 4: ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology, Switzerland

Rank 5: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Rank 6: University of Oxford, UK

Rank 7: University of California, Berkeley

Rank 8: Imperial College London

Rank 9: National University of Singapore

Rank 10: Tsinghua University, China

Rank 11: Harvard University, United States

Rank 12: EPFL Switzerland

Rank 13: Georgia Institute of Technology, US

Rank 14: California Institute of Technology (Caltech) US

Rank 15: Delft University of Technology, Netherlands

