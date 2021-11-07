Engineering Counselling Open: List of Top Engineering Colleges in India & Abroad

The results of the engineering entrance exams — JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2021 have already been announced and the counselling process is still open. For admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is conducting the counselling process and has already released the third merit list. Let’s take a look at the best engineering colleges in India and abroad.
Top engineering colleges in India
Based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021, here are the top 15 colleges from where engineering aspirants can avail of a BTech degree:
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Delhi
Rank 3: IIT-Bombay
Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad
Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli
Rank 10: NIT Surathkal
Rank 11: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
Rank 12: VIT Vellore
Rank 13: IIT Indore
Rank 14: IIT BHU
Rank 15: Institute of Chemical Technology
Top engineering colleges abroad
Apart from India, the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Ranking (WUR) releases the best colleges in the world on the basis of the subject. For 2021, the top spot has been secured by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the US when it comes to engineering. Let’s take a look at the top 15 engineering colleges as per the QS World University Ranking by Subject 2021:
Rank 1: MIT, United States
Rank 2: Stanford University, United States
Rank 3 University of Cambridge, UK
Rank 4: ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology, Switzerland
Rank 5: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Rank 6: University of Oxford, UK
Rank 7: University of California, Berkeley
Rank 8: Imperial College London
Rank 9: National University of Singapore
Rank 10: Tsinghua University, China
Rank 11: Harvard University, United States
Rank 12: EPFL Switzerland
Rank 13: Georgia Institute of Technology, US
Rank 14: California Institute of Technology (Caltech) US
Rank 15: Delft University of Technology, Netherlands
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.