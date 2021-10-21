Engineering Graduate Sandeep Kumar Explains Importance of Breaks in Career

Sandeep Kumar, an engineering graduate, was unable to continue his first job due to his deteriorating health. Despite having excellent educational qualifications, he was unable to find the job he desired. Sandeep says that taking breaks is a very important aspect of any person’s career. Sandeep completed his graduation in engineering from the University of Vignan in 2015. In 2018 he did a post-graduate diploma in management. Sandeep also did a professional training programme on the edtech platform Great Learning to utilise the break to enter the tech industry.

The Engineering graduate worked as a salesman for about 72 hours a week. The schedule was exhausting and Sandeep started having frequent fevers and physical weakness. He used to take medicine and work. But his health kept deteriorating and he eventually lost 15 kgs in just a few weeks.

Speaking to The Times of India, Sandeep said, “I was not eating properly. I felt like discontinuing my job and I was left with no option but to resign. I decided to move back to my home in August 2018. After visiting the doctor, I came to know that I had typhoid.”

He further added, “In such a situation, it became mandatory for me to take a break from work and focus on my health. I was advised to complete bed rest for two months. I started recovering but was still not ready for a full-time job.”

In 2019, Sandeep decided to restart his career and was offered an opportunity to re-join the last finance company but he turned down the offer.

He says, “I started searching for jobs in other sectors, but as per my educational qualifications and previous experience I was offered the jobs of sales profile only which I didn’t want to pursue anymore.”

In January 2021, Sandeep enrolled in a 6-month data science programme, which turned into a lengthy online course due to the pandemic but added a new skill to his resume. He was able to regain his confidence after the completion of this course. He says, “While pursuing this course, I got a chance to connect with others, some of whom had also taken a break or were looking to switch their respective careers.”

“We helped each other prepare for the interview, but the job search was not easy as many of us had a gap of two years in between. Almost every company was hiring the candidates with relevant experience,” he adds.

Sandeep recently joined the healthcare solutions firm Indegene in April 2021. He was offered the profile of data analyst with an impressive package. He hopes that he will soon start working from the Bangalore office. He says, “I am thrilled to restart my career. It has been a long break for me but now I am ready mentally and physically both.”

