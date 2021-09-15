Engineers Day: From Stanford to MIT, Online Courses to have Engineering Skills at Young Age

While getting a rank at JEE Main is tough and cracking JEE Advanced even tougher, there are several online courses which can be taken up at a younger age to sharpen your engineering skills. Besides, it can be studied without taking any entrance.

As we celebrate Engineer’s Day today, September 15, here’s a look at online courses which you can learn to add to your resume.

Electrical Engineering: Sensing, Powering and Controlling - University of Birmingham

This online course provides an introduction to electronic, electrical and systems engineering. Candidates will get to examine electrical circuits, such as pick-ups for musical instruments, and out of this world circuits, such as devices used in space. They will develop skills in analysing and designing digital and analogue circuits and systems, and get familiar with using English technical vocabulary. Students can learn at their own pace. Anyone with an interest in the role and uses of Electrical Engineering can apply for the course at futurelearn.com.

Digital Manufacturing & Design Technology Specialization - The State University of New York

Anyone with an interest in manufacturing and who wants to learn about the newest manufacturing technologies can apply for this course. Through this online programme, individuals will learn how digital advances are changing the landscape and capabilities of factories. There are nine courses developed with input from the manufacturing industry including digital manufacturing and design practices, concept of the digital thread, the Internet of Things and Big Data. Interested students can join the course anytime for free at Coursera.

Aerospace Biomedical and Life Support Engineering - MIT Open Courseware

This course curriculum starts with an Introduction and Selected Topics providing background information on the physiological problems associated with human space flight. Some of the curriculum modules include on bone mechanics, muscle mechanics, musculoskeletal dynamics and control, etc. The course also focuses on interdisciplinary topics and life support. The final module consists of student term project work.

Introduction to Haptics - Stanford University

This five weeks course is available via edX. Through this participants will learn how to build, program, and control haptic devices, which are mechatronic devices that allow users to feel virtual or remote environments. Participants will also gain an appreciation for the capabilities and limitations of human touch, develop an intuitive connection between equations that describe physical interactions and how they feel, as well as interdisciplinary engineering skills related to robotics, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, bioengineering, and computer science. The course is for free and candidates can learn at their own pace.

Effective Communication Skills for Engineers - Universiti Malaya

This course will guide the participants to learn about multiple communication skills (verbal and non-verbal), in the form of posters, oral presentations and technical reports. Candidates will be taught how to prepare a good poster and present it, an introduction to oral communication, the importance of a technical report and how to write a good report. The course is available at futurelearn.com.

